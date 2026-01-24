BOSTON (WHDH) - A major winter storm is barreling toward New England and is threatening to dump up to two feet of snow across the region beginning Sunday afternoon.

With arctic air locked in over the weekend, the arrival of the storm system around noon will kick off the snowfall.

Rates are expected to increase dramatically in the late afternoon and early evening, with up to 2 inches of snow an hour falling across the region.

Snow is expected to continue to fall on Monday but will not be as intense as it moves out of the area.

When all is said and done, most of Massachusetts is expected to get between 12 and 18 inches of snow, with the Cape and Islands getting 8-12 inches.

The Greater Boston area stands to receive 18-24 inches before the storm moves out.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)