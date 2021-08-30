BOSTON (WHDH) - The majority of Massachusetts is considered high-risk for COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The latest data from the CDC shows all counties, excluding Franklin County, have a high COVID transmission rate, with more than 100 new cases reported per 100,000 residents between Aug. 22 and Aug. 28.

Franklin County has a substantial transmission rate with between 50 and 99.99 new cases reported per 100,000 residents in that same seven-day period.

