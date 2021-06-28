BOSTON (WHDH) - The rising temperatures and humidity has put the majority of Massachusetts under a heat advisory that is slated to last for the next three days.

The advisory remains in effect for all of the Bay State, excluding Cape Cod and the Islands, until 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Heat advisory the next 3 days… highest heat index midday-afternoon each day. pic.twitter.com/gjcJYXfwd6 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) June 28, 2021

Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid- to high 90s on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with the heat index reaching between 98 and 104 degrees.

People are urged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, and stay out of the sun.

A cooler pattern is on tap heading into the holiday weekend, bringing with it shower chances.

For the latest weather updates, visit the 7Weather page.

