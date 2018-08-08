BOSTON (WHDH) - The majority of Massachusetts is under another heat advisory as heat indices near 100 degrees Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued an advisory for all of the Bay State, excluding western Massachusetts, the Cape and the Islands, until 6 p.m.

Head index mid to upper 90s today. Not quite as high as the last couple of days, but a heat advisory is still in place. pic.twitter.com/njx6y4J583 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) August 8, 2018

All of Rhode Island and most of Connecticut are also under a heat advisory.

High temperatures will stretch into the upper 80s, paired with dewpoints in the low 70s.

Anyone looking for lower humidity? I'm with ya… and can't wait for Friday to get here. pic.twitter.com/QHF8hq1xUX — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) August 8, 2018

Heat indices are expected to reach between 94 and 99 degrees.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency made the following recommendations for people to stay safe during the hot weather:

Never leave children or pets alone in a closed vehicle

Avoid strenuous activity

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing

Drink plenty of water

Stay indoors as much as possible

Apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat when outside

Don’t leave pets outside for extended periods of time

Check on neighbors

