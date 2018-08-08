BOSTON (WHDH) - The majority of Massachusetts is under another heat advisory as heat indices near 100 degrees Wednesday.
The National Weather Service issued an advisory for all of the Bay State, excluding western Massachusetts, the Cape and the Islands, until 6 p.m.
All of Rhode Island and most of Connecticut are also under a heat advisory.
High temperatures will stretch into the upper 80s, paired with dewpoints in the low 70s.
Heat indices are expected to reach between 94 and 99 degrees.
The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency made the following recommendations for people to stay safe during the hot weather:
- Never leave children or pets alone in a closed vehicle
- Avoid strenuous activity
- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing
- Drink plenty of water
- Stay indoors as much as possible
- Apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat when outside
- Don’t leave pets outside for extended periods of time
- Check on neighbors
