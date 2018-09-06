BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston could break record high temperatures Thursday with the majority of Massachusetts under a heat advisory.

Bean Town is expected to reach 95 degrees, which would break the record of 74, according to 7’s Meteorologist Chris Lambert.

Dew points will run into the 70s and the heat index will push near 100 degrees.

Heat index peaks right before the storms kick in… near or just above 100 by early afternoon for many. pic.twitter.com/E3hgQFVWDz — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) September 6, 2018

An advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for Central Middlesex County, Eastern Essex, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, Northern Bristol, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex County, Southeast Middlesex, Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth, Southern Worcester, Suffolk, Western Essex, Western Norfolk and Western Plymouth.

Heat advisory in place today for much of the area. Heat index near 100. pic.twitter.com/Xdqr7Sa9z0 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) September 6, 2018

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency made the following recommendations for people to stay safe during the hot weather:

Never leave children or pets alone in a closed vehicle

Avoid strenuous activity

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing

Drink plenty of water

Stay indoors as much as possible

Apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat when outside

Don’t leave pets outside for extended periods of time

Check on neighbors

