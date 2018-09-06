BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston could break record high temperatures Thursday with the majority of Massachusetts under a heat advisory.
Bean Town is expected to reach 95 degrees, which would break the record of 74, according to 7’s Meteorologist Chris Lambert.
Dew points will run into the 70s and the heat index will push near 100 degrees.
An advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for Central Middlesex County, Eastern Essex, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, Northern Bristol, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex County, Southeast Middlesex, Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth, Southern Worcester, Suffolk, Western Essex, Western Norfolk and Western Plymouth.
The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency made the following recommendations for people to stay safe during the hot weather:
- Never leave children or pets alone in a closed vehicle
- Avoid strenuous activity
- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing
- Drink plenty of water
- Stay indoors as much as possible
- Apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat when outside
- Don’t leave pets outside for extended periods of time
- Check on neighbors
