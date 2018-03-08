BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter storm warning remains in effect for the majority of the Bay State as the nor’easter continues to unleash heavy snow.

Eastern Essex, Suffolk, Western Norfolk, Central Middlesex County, Eastern Franklin, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex County, Southeast Middlesex, Southern Worcester, Western Essex, Western Franklin, Western Hampden and Western Hampshire is under the warning until 1 p.m.; Eastern Hampden and Eastern Hampshire until 9 a.m.; and Berkshire county until 7 p.m.

Heavy snow will continue to move through Eastern Massachusetts Thursday morning, tapering off around 9 a.m.

Throughout the morning commute, poor travel is expected.

Metro Boston and Metrowest could see 6-10 inches of snow. The North Shore could see up to 10 inches of snow and Southeastern areas could see 3-6 inches. The South Coast is expected to see 1-3 inches.

Major cutoff in snow totals across SE Massachusetts. Still a slushy, sloppy, slippery mess out there though. #7News pic.twitter.com/kzbIeR4dXG — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) March 8, 2018

Western Massachusetts, Worcester, Fitchburg, and areas northwest of I-495, along the Route 2 corridor and southern New Hampshire may get up to 15 inches. Points south of Boston and west of Route 24 could see up to 10 inches of snow.

A look at snow reports, with quite the uptick in totals NW of 128. #7News pic.twitter.com/uioC63uyew — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) March 8, 2018

Cape Cod will see a mix of snow and rain. A coating to 3 inches of snow is possible for some.

Gusts up to 30 mph are expected throughout the day.

