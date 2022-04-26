BOSTON (WHDH) - Despite initial issues, many North End restaurants are ready to host outside dining.

According to the city of Boston, 67 restaurants submitted outdoor dining applications and 23 restaurants had hardship waivers granted.

North End restaurants were required to pay $7,500 to participate in the outdoor dining program which kicks off on May 1.

Several restaurant owners were upset by that fee saying it was unfair they had to pay when other neighborhoods did not.

Mayor Michelle Wu said the new fee was instated as a response to feedback from those who live in the community.

