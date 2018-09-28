BOSTON (WHDH) - A flash flood watch is in effect for the majority of Southern New England as heavy rain strikes the region.

Showers moved in during the early morning hours Friday and is expected to last into the afternoon.

Chilly, raw day. Soaking rains this morning as temps hold in the 50s for most. pic.twitter.com/MPlIzUuwgF — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) September 28, 2018

Heaviest rain tapers early this afternoon… still some left over lighter showers/drizzle left though. pic.twitter.com/UwtB4gQLZc — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) September 28, 2018

Most of Massachusetts is under a flash flood watch until 4 p.m., including Barnstable, Central Middlesex County, Eastern Essex, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, Northern Bristol, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex County, Southeast Middlesex, Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth, Southern Worcester, Suffolk, Western Essex, Western Hampden, Western Norfolk and Western Plymouth counties.

Almost all of Connecticut and Rhode Island are also affected by the watch.

Flash flood watch up… most towns pick up 0.5 -1" this morning. Few spots pick up 1-2". pic.twitter.com/GoSdVjti0z — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) September 28, 2018

Friday’s rain makes way for a gorgeous fall weekend that remains dry with seasonable temperatures.

