BOSTON (WHDH) - Make-A-Wish children and their families toured Delta’s newest aircraft, visited with Santa and enjoyed other fun activities on Saturday during a fun-filled Winter Wonderland party.at Logan Airport in Boston.

The culminating event came as Make-A-Wish celebrates its 40th anniversary and Delta marks a decade of hosting the event.

To learn how to get involved, visit http://www.wish.org.

