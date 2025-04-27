BOSTON (WHDH) - Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island helped a local 10-year-old celebrate her birthday in style Sunday at PLAY Boston on Causeway Street.

Macy Burgess, a Norwell native who is battling cancer of the spine, wished for a 10th birthday party with her friends and family before departing for Texas to participate in a clinical trial.

At her request, Macy’s party was an “ultimate pink and green club experience” and she made a splash after showing up with her hair and makeup professionally done. To top things off, her cake had 10 layers to represent each year of her life.

“Macy has cancer in her spine, she had to have surgery, and it’s been a long recovery but she’s running around and doing her thing,” said Macy’s mom, Marisa Burgess.

Macy said it was a great experience.

“I really like big events where there’s a lot of fun and a lot of activities to do and I thought it would be really cool to go in a limo and this is what I wanted for my wish,” she said.

