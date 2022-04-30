NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Make-A-Wish helped a Newburyport teen beautify her town on Saturday.

Allison Brock, who has intractable epilepsy, wanted to plant trees on the rail trail in Newburyport, where she enjoys walking with her family. The organization held a ceremony where the 19-year-old got to plant one of eight trees that are now along the path.

“I love nature, so that’s why I picked the wish,” Allison said.

“It was great that Make-A-Wish was able to make this happen in conjunction with the Parks department here in Newburyport. Getting out here, planting trees and getting to see the smile on Allison’s face, it makes it all worth it,” said Mayor Sean Reardon.

