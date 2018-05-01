SUMMERLIN, Nev. (WHDH) – Make-A-Wish organized a special day for 6-year-old Ivan Arteaga. The 6-year-old was able to slip into the identity of one of his favorite characters.

Ivan, also known as Batman, was born with EBD, a rare disease that causes his fragile skin to blister. With Ivan’s smile and spunky attitude, though, you’d never guess he was hurting.

“Even though he’s in pain every day…he’s able to smile,” Hildelisa, Ivan’s mom, said.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation granted Ivan and his family a wish on Sunday.

“A wish is a time for the family to forget about that – the doctors, the hospitals, all the things they have to deal with on a daily basis,” Make-A-Wish Volunteer Director Nina Radetich said.

Ivan wasn’t able to go to Disneyland because of his condition, instead, Make-A-Wish brought the magic to him.

Ivan received the superhero treatment complete with a limo ride, a shopping spree and Batman toys galore. The emotional day was memorable for Ivan and his family.

It means a lot,” Hildelisa said. “He knew it, he knew it, it’s just wonderful that they did this for him,” she said.

Batman said it best – it’s what Ivan does that defines him.

For this superhero, it’s staying positive and facing every day with strength and a smile.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)