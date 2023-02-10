STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A wish came true this week for a middle school student in Stoneham as Make-A-Wish Massachusetts surprised 12 year old Callum Lemanski with a trip to Walt Disney World.

Lemanski has a passion for Star Wars and wanted to build his own lightsaber at Disney. Lemanski will now get to live out that dream.

“It’s crazy,” Lemanski said. “I’m really excited.”

Representatives from Make-A-Wish gathered alongside Lemanski’s family and classmates at Stoneham Central Middle School on Friday to celebrate.

The event started with Lemanski being greeted by some of his favorite Star Wars characters. Lemanski was then given his surprise, hearing that his whole family is headed to Disney.

Lemanski has a life-threatening heart condition. His parents say seeing their son’s dreams come true was a once in a lifetime moment.

“It’s incredible to not just Callum but the whole family,” Lemanski’s mother, Christine O’Brien said. “He’s been through so much in his life and to be able to let him make this amazing wish and have it come true is life changing.”

“It’s fantastic what Make-A-Wish does for kids who have to go through so much in their lives,” Lemanski’s father, Michael, said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)