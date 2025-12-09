BOSTON (WHDH) - Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the “Make Travel Family Friendly Again” campaign on Tuesday.

Duffy said $1B in funding will go toward putting family-friendly resources in airport terminals.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. joined Duffy at the campaign launch and discussed how new changes will make traveling healthier.

“I tell you this is where healthy diets go to die. Is the food that’s available in the airport, a lot of it tastes very good, but it’s not very good for you,” Kennedy Jr. said. “So I’m very, very excited. HHS is very excited about working with our companions over at the Department of Transportation and Secretary Duffy and helping to develop these alternatives that are gonna make flying more friendly but also the travel experience healthier.”

Resources the campaign plans to fund includes more nursing pods, exercise and children’s play areas, and separate family screening areas at security.

