Make way for cygnets! Eggs begin hatching at swan’s nest on Esplanade

BOSTON (WHDH) - Cygnet eggs have started to hatch at the swan’s nest on the Esplanade in Boston, officials announced Monday.

“Make way for cygnets!” the Charles River Esplanade said in a tweet. “We encourage you to visit the swan’s nest to experience cygnets hatching from their shells today!”

We ask that you please be mindful of the barricade surrounding the area of the swan’s nest and please be respectful of the swans and their nest when visiting. pic.twitter.com/4GQLMvBOAz — Charles River Esplanade (@EsplanadeBoston) May 24, 2021

While the Charles River Esplanade is encouraging the public to visit the nest to view the spectacle, the public is urged to be mindful of the barricade that has been put in place around the nesting area.

Swan Boats returned to the Boston Public Garden earlier this month after spending last year in storage due to the pandemic.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)