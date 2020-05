REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A family of daredevil ducklings were scooped up and carried to safety after they tried to make their way across busy Route 1 Thursday.

An eagle-eyed trooper was working a detail in Revere when she spotted the babies clustered on the side of the highway.

So she quickly gathered them up and brought them to animal control.

