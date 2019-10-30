Make way for Halloween! Ducklings in Public Garden don costumes

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s famous ducks are in the holiday spirit, sporting little Halloween costumes!

The “Make Way For Ducklings” statues at the Public Garden have been decked out in many wardrobes over the years. On Tuesday, they were each dressed in different costumes ranging from a UPS worker to batman. Mother duck was leading the pack dressed as the Pope.

The beloved ducks are drawing crowds of all ages.

