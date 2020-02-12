‘Makes it all worthwhile’: Natick police share heartfelt note from overdose victim

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Natick police took to social media Tuesday to share a note from an overdose victim that they say “makes it all worthwhile.”

The hand-written note details the steps a recovering addict has taken since being revived from an overdose in August.

The note reads:

I overdosed for the last time in August. it was a major wakeup call. I went to detox the next day and haven’t used since.

Due to you guys saving my life through CPR, and Narcan, I got my life back! Here’s what giving me life gave me:

Ability to keep a steady job

Custody of my daughter back

Good mental health

True happiness, and I actually am able to say I love myself, and who I am

I got my family back, and they allow me to live with them, also have earned their trust back.

Today I celebrate 5 months sober!

Thank you guys for everything you do! Keep up the hard work!

