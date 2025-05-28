BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a sexual assault reported at a park in Boston Wednesday morning, officials said.

At around 9:50 a.m., emergency crews responded to the incident at Paul Revere Park, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

“That’s really terrifying. I bring my two boys here like every single day. A lot times we’re here with like a lot of younger kids too. So yeah, it’s very frightening,” said mother, Erin Durgan.

Police spoke with the victim and obtained a description of the suspect, police said. In addition to state police, Boston police and EMS arrived to assist.

“I mean, it’s horrible,” said Liz Pinkus, tourist from Baltimore. “It’s scary. Makes me feel a little bit less safe.”

Teacher Malu Soards says she’s always felt safe there but now is not so sure.

“Now it changes a little bit, knowing that is happened so close to hear,” said Soards. “But I don’t know. It’s weird.”

Others say this won’t change their view, and that this is a safe place to enjoy greenspace in the city.

“There’s a lot of people here, it’s a very safe community,” said Marilyn Darling, longtime resident.

“It’s awful that it happened. But… I might be more cautious. Just depending on like who’s around . Just like keeping my senses out. It’s not gonna stop me,” said teacher, Abby Sanders.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police Boston Barracks at 617-727-6780.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

