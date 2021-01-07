‘Makes me sick’: Baker blasts Trump’s ‘disgraceful’ actions after supporters storm Capitol

“He thanked the mob for their support,” Baker said. “The whole thing makes me sick. Yesterday’s riot was a dark moment for our country made even more depressing by the president’s role leading up to it and his wholly inadequate response to the violence.”

One protester, a white woman, was shot to death by Capitol Police during the riot. Three other people died in “medical emergencies.” Dozens of arrests were made.

Baker also called out Trump for putting the Capitol in a vulnerable position, saying he very well knew that hundreds upon hundreds of his supporters would follow his wishes and march to the home of Congress.

“After he stoked the flames of outrage for weeks leading up to the events of yesterday, he refused to prepare the U.S. Capitol for the possibility of violence and left it nearly defenseless,” Baker added. “His remarks during and after the attack on the Capitol were disgraceful.”

RELATED: Walsh says Trump ‘incapable’ of serving as president, calls for his removal from office

Baker also blasted Trump for calling out state and local officials “for not doing enough” to protect residents during the Black Lives Matter marches that took place this past summer.

A short while earlier, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said Trump had once again proven to be “incapable” of serving as president and he called on lawmakers to remove him from office.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)