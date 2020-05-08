Makeshift field hospital on Cape Cod closes without seeing any coronavirus patients

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A makeshift field hospital that was built on Cape Cod to handle a predicted surge in coronavirus cases has closed without seeing a single patient.

The 94-bed facility at Joint Base Cape Cod in Bourne was managed and staffed by Cape Cod Healthcare.

“We never got into our surge numbers,” Michael K. Lauf, president and CEO of Cape Cod Healthcare, told the Cape Cod Times.

Cape Cod Healthcare stopped staffing the hospital on Tuesday after consulting with Gov. Charlie Baker.

The hospital never had to use any of the beds that were set up in a gymnasium, Lauf told the newspaper.

Baker said last month that the makeshift facility was built to care for coronavirus patients who were discharged from the hospital but too sick to return home.

Similar field hospitals are still serving patients in Worcester, Boston, Lowell, and Dartmouth.

The state had been bracing for coronavirus cases to skyrocket during the surge phase of the pandemic and for hospitals to become overwhelmed but fortunately, that scenario never played out.

Baker said this week that hospitalizations across that state have been dropping.

