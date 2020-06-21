Making a stink: Rare ‘corpse flower’ releases stench at Franklin Park Zoo

BOSTON (WHDH) - Visitors to Franklin Park Zoo Sunday had a rare — and smelly — opportunity.

The zoo’s “corpse flower,” a large plant from Indonesia, was in bloom Sunday. The flower, named for its pungent smell, can go years between blooms and each bloom only lasts two days.

“In the wild, they are pretty rare, they are a threatened species, most of the ones that are in existence are ones in conservation institutions like us or also in botanical gardens around the world, and a few private collectors,” said Brianne Walker of Franklin Park Zoo. “It’s very rare to be able to see one since they bloom so infrequently for such a short amount of time, we’re just very lucky to have one here for everyone to see.”

