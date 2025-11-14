BOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Students in Boxboro got a hello from up high on Friday morning when their principal greeted them with waves from the school roof as they got off their buses.

Blanchard Memorial Elementary School Principal Michael Votto promised that if the students at the school raised $25,000 for their fun run, he would sleep on the roof.

Students reached their goal and Votto pitched a tent to brace the chill November weather.

Votto said he wanted to set a good example for his students and hold us his end of the bargain.

