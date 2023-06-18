BOSTON (WHDH) - Hyde Park kicked off its Juneteenth celebration early this weekend.

The New Mission High School hosted an exhibit called “The Living Histories of Hyde Park” that honors 13 people of color making an impact in the community.

Marcia Kimm-Jackson created this exhibit and wanted to pick role models from Boston to highlight.

“People who are really amazing at their craft, breaking barriers, really starting things, expanding things and making it possible for Boston to truly be a place of equity,” she said.

Organizers and honorees say they know there is much more work to be done, but this is a celebration of how far they, and the city, have come.

