BOSTON (WHDH) - A sea of pink mixed with a room full of smiles attended the annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer breakfast Thursday, marking the kickoff of the nation’s oldest and largest one-day breast cancer walks.

The American Cancer Society hosted the inspirational event, which 7News has sponsored since 2013.

7’s Kris Anderson emceed the event, where survivors and supporters gathered important information and heard inspirational stories from people who have battled and beat breast cancer.

“We do need to unite to get a cure for this and igniting people to get more, just to raise money, do what they do best,” breast cancer survivor Terrie Stultz said.

The 2018 walk – with the slogan of “what unites us, ignites us” – will be held on Sept. 30 along the Charles River.

Sign up for the walk or donate to the cause here.

