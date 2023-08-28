(WHDH) — Back to School can be a stressful time for kids and experts are sharing some ways to help them manage that anxiety.

Fall means busy schedules, new challenges, and Back to School butterflies for both parents and students.

Experts say communication is key when it comes to guiding kids through these first few weeks.

“Just have a conversation that’s open-ended, supportive, non-judgmental, so that they know that they are free to share and that you’re there to help and you want to help,” said Dr. Khadijah Booth Watkins.

She added avoiding overscheduling your kids, decluttering their workspaces, and setting reasonable goals are great ways to help them put their best foot forward.

