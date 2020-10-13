Making the Grade: Fun, fall-themed activities to blow off steam with the kids

BOSTON (WHDH) - A little creativity is all it takes for parents to give their kids a break after a day of online classes, experts say. Here are some places to start:

Make a groovy lava lamp

What you’ll need: Jar, water, food coloring, glitter, cooking oil, salt. Optional: a flashlight.

Fill a jar ¾ of the way up with water. Add drops of food coloring. Sprinkle in glitter. Fill the jar to the top with oil until it separates from the water. Pour in salt. Watch the cool lava blobs. For an even spookier experience, you can backlight the lava with a flashlight.

Alphabet Scavenger Hunt:

What you’ll need: Printable chart and a writing utensil.

Print the A-B-C chart and go around your neighborhood looking for objects that start with the letters of the alphabet. Write down each object as you find them.

Make your own outdoor bowling game:

What you’ll need: Yoga mat, some pool noodles, a serrated knife, some beans or sand, toothpicks, 10 empty soda or water bottles, beach ball.

Connect the noodles with the toothpicks, cut on the corner. Fill the bottles with sand or dried beans. Line each side of the yoga mat with the cut noodles Knock down the pins with the beach ball.

Hunt for the perfect leaf and preserve it in wax paper:

What you’ll need: Wax paper, hot iron.

Take a walk on your favorite trail or in the woods. Take home a bunch of pretty leaves. Take two pieces of wax paper. Put one sheet down. Place the leaves inside. Cover with a second sheet. Take a hot iron and press for some instant art.

Halloween slime:

What you’ll need: 5 ounces clear glue, 1 Tbsp. baking soda, green glitter paint, 3 Tbsp. saline solution and googly eyes.

Squeeze in the glue into a bowl. Add 1 Tbsp. baking soda. Stir in glitter paint until you get a color you like. Mix in 3 Tbsp. of saline solution and mix in your hands for about 5 minutes or until it is sticky enough. Add in the google eyes!

Backyard Goop:

What you’ll need: 2 cups of cornstarch, 1 cup of water.

In a bowl, slowly add one cup of water to the cornstarch. Mix.

Leaf, Leaf, Pinecone:

It’s a version of the classic “Duck, Duck, Goose” with a nature-friendly twist. This game is best-played out-doors, but you can also gather pinecones play inside on a rainy day. Whoever is “it” must not only touch the heads of the other players, saying, “Leaf, leaf, leaf,” but must also drop a fresh pinecone in the lap of the child they choose before running back around the circle without being tagged.

