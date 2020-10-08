BOSTON (WHDH) - Learning from home may be extra hard for children who love art and music class but 7NEWS is helping show families how they can get creative remotely.

Jarrett Lerner is a children’s author and illustrator in Medford who wants to help students express their artistic side while they’re learning at home.

“My goal is to get kids addicted to exploring their imaginations, using their creativity,” he said.

Normally, Lerner would be teaching in classrooms but during the pandemic, he’s been posting activities online.

“I often start at a silly place, get the kids to trust me with silliness, and then get to some bigger, deeper, tougher things, asking them to reflect on their feelings,” he explained.

Lerner believes creativity builds the confidence that kids need.

Local musician Matt Heaton agrees.

He usually performs at schools and libraries but now he’s posting his shows on social media.

It’s a break from online schooling that adults and children can enjoy together.

“I think that enjoying music is really its own, that’s its own goal, its own reward,” Heaton said.

He added that music can also teach important lessons, like his song, “Who Wears Masks?”

The singing and drawings are a way to keep creativity cranking when the living room is the classroom.

“This has really shown that kids like school, even if they pretend not to, or are struggling, they want to do well,” Lerner said. “It’s just about reaching them and giving them the right tools and framework to thrive.”

