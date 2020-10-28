Making the Grade: Story time with Captain Jack Sparrow at Woburn Public Library

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Captain Jack Sparrow of the famed “Pirates of the Caribbean” isn’t letting a pandemic slow him down. He’s meeting new mates at the Woburn Public Library for story time.

Fitted with boots, a sword and the treasure of a good book, the captain reads to children on the lawn outside the library.

“During this infliction that we’re dealing with, it’s good to get them out and let them know we can still celebrate and enjoy a bit of normally,” he said.

Library Director Bonnie Roalson says they came up with this creative story time idea to keep the community entertained amid the pandemic.

“We’re always thinking and watching as the environment evolves on how we can engage with more of the community on what the needs are as we all try to navigate this crazy time,” she said. “2020 has been quite something”

Parents say they’re happy it’s giving their kids a chance to get out of the house.

“I just think it’s so important to get the kids out,” said Colleen Bates, mom of 15-month-old Jordan. “They’ve been stuck in the house for so many months.”

Kelly Antonuccio, mom of 15-month-old Alice, added, “Having entertainment for the kids to come out to be social and have it be about reading is really fun and having him make it fun is sweet.”

Woburn Public Library was one of the first in Massachusetts to reopen in August after shutting down during the coronavirus pandemic.

The library also offers online tutoring, digital music and voice lessons.

“Libraries are places for opportunity and access within any community and that hasn’t changed,” Roalson said. “What has changed is the way in which we do that.”

Captain Jack Sparrow says he enjoys the hour of learning with his fellow buccaneers.

“Not only does it make myself happy, it brings the community together and puts a smile on the kids’ faces is what it comes down to,” he said.

The captain has a few more appearances planned into November, weather permitting.

