(WHDH) — If you’re struggling to sleep, you might want to try making your bed every morning.

People who make their beds are 19 percent more likely to get a good night’s sleep, according to a study conducted by the National Sleep Foundation.

“People believe clean, neat and comfortable elements of the bedroom environment are important to getting a good night’s sleep,” the foundation said.

The exact reason why people sleep better after making their bed is not clear but there may be a connection between feeling good about where you sleep and getting a good rest.

