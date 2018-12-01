Malala Yousafzai to receive Harvard award for activism

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The woman who became a worldwide advocate for educational opportunity after surviving a Taliban assassination attempt is being honored by Harvard University.

Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai (mah-LAH’-lah YOO’-suhf-zeye) will be awarded the 2018 Gleitsman Award at a ceremony Thursday at Harvard’s Kennedy School for her work promoting girls’ education. The award comes with a $125,000 prize.

Yousafzai became the youngest person to win the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 when she was recognized at age 17 for her work supporting education for all children.

David Gergen, professor of public service at the Kennedy School, says she “speaks powerfully to the strength and perseverance of women and girls who are oppressed.”

She was 15 when she survived the assassination attempt in Pakistan.

Now 21, she’s studying at Oxford University.

