NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Former Patriots player Malcom Butler was back in court Thursday, pleading no contest to a reckless driving charge exactly two months after his arrest in North Providence.

A North Providence police officer in a police report said he found Butler stopped on Mineral Spring Avenue near 3:30 a.m. on March 16.

The officer said he could detect a “strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from his breath” along with “extremely slurred and delayed speech” and “severely bloodshot watery eyes.”

The officer said he arrested Butler on suspicion of driving under the influence after Butler refused a field sobriety test.

Butler was charged with driving under the influence, a traffic violation, and refusal to submit to a chemical test. At his arraignment on March 28, his attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

As part of his plea deal, Butler pleaded to the reckless driving charge instead of the original driving under the influence charge.

He was given a 30-day license suspension, applied retroactively. Since his license was already suspended after his arrest, he will receive no additional suspension.

Butler played four seasons with the Patriots before leaving in 2018. He last played in the NFL in 2020 and officially retired earlier this year.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)