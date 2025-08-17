MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - City councilors in Malden are sounding the alarm about trash piling up at local schools as the Republic Services workers strike continues into its 7th week.

They’re hoping the mess will be cleaned up in time for the start of school.

“That is disgusting and our city should not be looking like that,” said Malden City Councilor Karen Colon Hayes. “We’re concerned because school is opening in less than two weeks, sports teams are already here practicing, there is trash everywhere and my concern is public health concerns.”

Malden DPW workers say they’re struggling to keep up with the growing piles of trash.

“This is the worst thing that we’ve dealt with, usually it’s the snow,” said Malden DPW Director Bob Knox. “This takes the cake. This takes a lot of resources and time.”

Knox note the piles of trash will result in rodents and public health issues.

Republic Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

