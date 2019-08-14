Malden father interrogates daughter’s date through doorbell camera

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Even though he was not home, a Malden father made sure to do his duty and interrogate his daughter’s date through their doorbell camera.

Pedro Lugo knew he wanted to meet the man taking his daughter on her first date but, he had to work. So, the protective father had a one-on-one chat through his doorbell.

“I was ready for the conversation,” Lugo said. “I know he wasn’t but, I know I was.”

The video of their modern-day grilling has gone viral.

“Make sure you treat her correctly because that is my first daughter,” Luego said on the day.

“You don’t have to worry sir,” the man replied.

As his daughter Grace walked out onto the porch, the camera caught a little haggling over the curfew.

Dad pushing for 10:30 p.m. and the kids hoping for 11 p.m.

“He had her home by 10:18 p.m.,” Lugo said. “Instead of 10:30 p.m., 10:18 p.m. 12 minutes early so, good points for him right there.”

Grace tried in vain to put the breaks on the conversation hoping she would make it outside before her father had the chance to ask her date too many questions.

Her date said he was nervous, as anyone would be.

But he did not let nerves get in the way of a great time and the two hit it off.

To parents who may be in a similar situation in the future, Lugo said he was some advice for them.

“If you’re not home and you can’t meet your daughter or your son’s date, you’ve got the doorbell.”

