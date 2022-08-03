MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Malden Fire Department battled a 3-alarm house fire on Judson Street Wednesday afternoon.

The firefighters put out the flames, but there was heavy damage to the back of the building and deck.

After the flames were extinguished, crews remained on site after to take care of any hot spots.

No other information is immediately available at this time.

