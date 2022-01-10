MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple fire crews were called out in the cold Monday to battle a large fire that ignited in an apartment situated over a Malden laundromat.

Thick black smoke could be seen rising from the building on Grove Street where flames began shooting from the roof. Several ladders went up in an attempt to fight the fire from every angle.

Some road closures were put in place nearby and drivers were urged to seek an alternate route.

Firefighters say there are five apartments in the building and it does not appear that anyone was home at the time of the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)