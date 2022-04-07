MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Malden police are investigating after a violent fight broke out in the high school Thursday and sent one student to the hospital.

The school was put into lockdown after two students began brawling in the hallway. Video of the altercation shows a student pull something out of a pocket and then throw punches at another student.

That teen suffered minor injuries and is expected to be OK, police said.

One student told 7NEWS he was in class when the fight happened but jumped in to help.

“I just saw the blood leaning all off his face and everything and then I brought him to the bathroom and put some tissues on his head,” he said. “I just wanted to make sure he was OK.”

Officers said this most recent incident is evidence that violence has been surging in schools.

“For sure there’s been an uptick in school-related incidents as you see constantly, and we’re just doing our best to keep a hold on it,” Captain Marc Gatcomb said.

The Malden superintendent has not responded to 7NEWS’s request for comment.

