MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Malden teacher, who is also a girls’ high school basketball coach, appeared in court Thursday and is accused of raping an 18-year-old student.

Prosecutors say 54-year-old Scott Marino waited until his wife left town for business. He then took the girl to Boston to get takeout dinner and stopped at a liquor store on the way home.

Back at his Stoneham home, investigators say Marino gave the girl margaritas and shots. After she got sick and went to bed, prosecutors say Marino took advantage of her.

“At some point thereafter, she starts reaching out… he touched me,” Jacob McCrindle, Assistant District Attorney, told the court. “She’s begging for help.”

A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. Marino’s lawyer said he’s a pillar of the community and still has the backing of his wife and his coworkers.

“He’s supported in court today by colleagues,” Kevin Mullen, Defense Attorney, said.

Marino was teaching at the Linden School and coaching the Malden High School girls’ basketball team. The superintendent said Marino was immediately placed on leave and, in a statement, wrote, “I understand how upsetting and distressing this is to our community given the serious nature of these allegations… The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority.”

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)