Malden husband, wife arraigned on human trafficking charges

MALDEN (WHDH) - A Malden husband and wife were arraigned on human trafficking charges on Monday.

Robert Eckhardt, 68, and his wife, Xiangmei Eckhardt, 63, were arrested as part of a months-long Norwell police investigation into allegations that prostitution was occurring at the Platinum Body Works Spa on Washington Street, police said.

Prosecutors say Xiangmei Eckhardt owned the spa and Robert Eckhardt helped her operate it.

Both were arraigned in Hingham District Court.

Xiangmei Eckhardt was ordered held on $20,000 cash bail on charges of trafficking a person for sexual servitude and deriving support from prostitution.

Robert Eckhardt was ordered held on $15,000 cash bail on charges of trafficking a person for sexual servitude, deriving support from prostitution, and misleading an officer.

Both are due back in court March 29.

