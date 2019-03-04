Malden husband, wife arrested in human trafficking investigation face judge

MALDEN (WHDH) - A Malden husband and wife arrested in a human trafficking investigation faced a judge Monday.

Robert Eckhardt, 68, was arraigned in Hingham District Court on one charge of trafficking of a person for sexual servitude, deriving support from prostitution, and misleading an Officer. while his wife, Xiangmei Eckhardt, 63, was arraigned on one count of trafficking a person for sexual servitude and deriving support from prostitution, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Bail was set at $20,000 for Xiangmei Eckhardt and $15,000 for Robert Eckhardt, and they both must wear GPS monitoring bracelets and remain on home confinement and surrender their passports, officials say.

The arraignments follow a months-long investigation by Norwell Police into allegations that prostitution was allegedly occurring at the Platinum Body Works Day Spa at 144 Washington St. in Norwell.

Officials say the spa is owned and operated by Xiangmei Eckhardt, and that Robert Eckhardt helps operate it.

Xiangmei and Robert Eckhardt are due back in court March 29.

