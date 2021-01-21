Malden man accused of participating in Capitol riots released from jail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Malden man accused of participating in the Jan. 6 riots at the US Capitol has been released from jail.

Mark Sahady, 46, appeared in Boston federal court on Thursday after his arrest on Tuesday and was ordered not to travel outside the state without permission, according to the conditions of his release.

Sahady will have to travel to DC for his next hearing.

Suzanne Ianni, a 59-year-old Natick town meeting member, is also facing the same charges after authorities say photographs of her and Sahady showed them together inside the Capitol.

She was able to leave the courthouse Tuesday and has been ordered to stay away from the State House and protests.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)