WASHINGTON (WHDH) - A Malden man accused of participating in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol is set to face a judge Thursday.

Mark Sahady has a hearing scheduled via video teleconference for an initial appearance in U.S. District Court.

Sahady was arrested on Jan. 19 at his home on charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Following the deadly Capitol riot, the FBI released photos of Sahady and Natick town meeting member Suzanne Ianni allegedly inside the building.

She faces the same charges as Sahady.

