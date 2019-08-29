Malden man accused of slashing victim’s neck with jackknife during fight after fitness class

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Malden man is facing an assault charge after police say he slashed another’s man neck with a jackknife in Cambridge last week.
Henry Tomaszewski, 62, is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Cambridge District Court on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60, according to the Cambridge Police Department.
Officers responding to a report of stabbing at the Cambridge YWCA on Temple Street on Aug. 21 found a man suffering from a slash wound, police said.
Police say investigators later learned Tomaszewski and the victim had gotten into a violent altercation following a fitness class.
Tomaszewski was taken into custody on Wednesday when officers executing an arrest warrant found him on a porch in the area of Harvard and Inman streets.
No additional information was immediately available.
An investigation is ongoing.
