Malden man allegedly attempts to murder wife with meat cleaver

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Malden man is facing a dangerousness hearing after he allegedly attacked his wife with a meat cleaver while his 7-year-old son was in the house Sunday, according to court documents.

Officers responding to reports of an incident at a Rockwell Street home Sunday morning arrested Chac Tran, 63, on charges of attempted murder, assault to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to Malden police.

At Tran’s arraignment at Malden District Court Monday, prosecutor Lee Tinmoth said Tran repeatedly told his wife “I’m going to kill you” and struck her in the head six times with a stainless steel meat cleaver. Tran’s wife escaped to a neighbor’s house before being taken to the hospital, according to court documents.

When police arrived on scene, Tran’s seven-year-old son told detectives “Dad did it,” according to court documents.

Tran was held without bail and will return to Malden District Court in two weeks for a dangerousness hearing.

