BOSTON (WHDH) - A Malden man is facing criminal charges after police say he pulled a gun on a Tewksbury resident last week.

Christopher Meade, 29, is slated to be arraigned Friday in Lowell District Court on charges including assault with a deadly weapon, firearm violation with three prior violent/ drug crimes, and possession of a firearm without an FID card, according to Tewksbury police.

Officers responding to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Level Lane on April 29 learned Meade had allegedly pulled his gun on the victim after an incident that involved a group of three individuals banging on a the victim’s door and defacing their car, police said.

Meade was taken into custody on May 5 following a joint investigation by Tewksbury police and Boston police.

Danaya Roberts, 18, of Lowell, and a juvenile female from Tewksbury were also charged with malicious damage of a motor vehicle.

An investigation remains ongoing.

