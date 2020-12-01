Malden man arrested, charged in connection with fatal shooting

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old Malden man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man early Tuesday morning, officials said.

Zachary Dimaro is due to face a judge in Malden District Court Wednesday on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery by discharging a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and unlawful possession of ammunition in connection with the shooting death of Joshua Mercier, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Officers responding to reports of a man shot on Cross Street around 12:10 a.m. found Mercier suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to the chest.

He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Dimaro fired his weapon from his home on Greenwood Court during an encounter with Mercier, Ryan said.

A search of his home uncovered about two pounds of cannabis, ammunition and over $3,000 cash.

The investigation into the incident remains underway.

