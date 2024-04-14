CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Malden man is facing an indecent assault charge after transit police say he indecently assaulted a woman in a wheelchair on an MBTA bus on Saturday night.

The 59-year-old man was arrested in connection with an incident that occurred around 8 p.m. at Lechmere Station, according to transit police. His name was not released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

