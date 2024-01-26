MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Malden man was arrested after allegedly stabbing his wife.

Police said they found a woman stabbed in the neck inside a house on Playstead Street Thursday morning. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim’s husband, Himer Bouraeda, was arrested and now faces assault and battery charges. He appeared before a judge in Malden District Court later Thursday.

A child was present in the house at the time of the alleged attack; the child was unharmed and placed in custody of the Department of Children and Families.

