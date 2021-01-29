Malden man arrested for allegedly trying to hire someone to kill his wife

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Malden man was arraigned on a murder-for-hire charge Friday after allegedly trying to hire a contract killer to murder his wife, officials said.

Massimo Marenghi, 54, was arrested on Friday for trying to hire a contract killer, who was actually an undercover agent, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s Office.

Prosecutors allege Marenghi complained about his wife seeking a restraining order against him and asked an individual for assistance in killing her, according to a criminal complaint.

The individual introduced Marenghi to an undercover agent who posed as a contract killer at the direction of federal agents.

Marenghi originally met with the agent last Wednesday and sought help to “eliminate” his problem, according to Lelling’s statement.

The agent was handed a photo of his wife’s residence and was told how to evade detection by cameras while approaching the residence, Lelling said.

Marenghi allegedly met with the agent a second time on Friday and discussed moving forward with the killing of his wife, officials said. He also allegedly provided $1,500 cash as a deposit for the murder along with a photo of his wife.

The agent was also given the hours of operation of Marenghi’s wife’s workplace and a schedule indicating the “best time for the construction work to start,” officials said.

