Malden man arrested in alleged South End sexual assault

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have arrested a Malden man in connection with an alleged sexual assault in the South End.

Anthony Smith-Pacheco, 24, was taken into custody in Malden on Monday and charged with assault and battery, indecent assault and battery, and assault with intent to rape following the alleged assault at a business establishment on Harrison Avenue around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court.

